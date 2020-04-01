Covid-19 and contractors, April 1 news roundup

April 1, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Here is a roundup of the latest news related to the contracting industry and the Covid-19 pandemic:

Rescon stands behind Ontario’s Covid-19 action plan.

Ontario extends working-at-heights certifications an extra year.

RBC projects that the Canadian housing market will take a serious hit this year.

The Ontario Construction Consortium is lobbying Ontario to shut down non-essential construction sites for 14 days.

The British Columbia Safety Alliance has published guidelines for employers performing work within private residences.

Hey Contractor Nation, we know you’re all trying to figure out how to navigate the current landscape, but we are counting on getting updates from the front lines to help us understand the situation. Please let us know in the comments below how the pandemic is affecting your business.