Covid-19 and contractors, April 13 news roundup

April 13, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Here is a roundup of the latest news related to the contracting industry and the Covid-19 pandemic:

Lumber producer Canfor has announced further cuts in the wake of Covid-19.

Ontario has amended an unintended consequence of its emergency orders that may have affected contractors ability to release holdback payments.

The Construction Safety Association of Manitoba has cancelled classroom training until May 4.

Experts are advising that consumers considering DIY renovation projects avoid bigger tasks until an expert can help.

Some Toronto councillors wonder why residential construction remains an essential service in Ontario.

As always, during this uncertain time, we are seeking input from you, Contractor Nation. How has Covid-19 affected your business?