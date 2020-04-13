Covid-19 and contractors, April 13 news roundup
Canfor has cut lumber production... again
April 13, 2020 by Rob Blackstien
Here is a roundup of the latest news related to the contracting industry and the Covid-19 pandemic:
Lumber producer Canfor has announced further cuts in the wake of Covid-19.
Ontario has amended an unintended consequence of its emergency orders that may have affected contractors ability to release holdback payments.
The Construction Safety Association of Manitoba has cancelled classroom training until May 4.
Experts are advising that consumers considering DIY renovation projects avoid bigger tasks until an expert can help.
Some Toronto councillors wonder why residential construction remains an essential service in Ontario.
As always, during this uncertain time, we are seeking input from you, Contractor Nation. How has Covid-19 affected your business?
To electrical compulsory trades in Ontario . Also for other compulsory trades too it may work the same way. Research is the key.
“Trust not your governments because they are very deceitful.”
We may have light at the end of the tunnel after this corona (cronies) virus be over. Apparently the ESA/ECRA will have to comply with bill 154 . Like so may others none for profit orgs.
In doing so they have to have members registry, not stakeholder that’s what I have been told? If so their founds have to be put back into the services for their members. Who are members at this stage.
ESA/ECRA will no longer be government agency, will be total private, so its like any union. Time to run out from them.
We as License electricians should be able to be free, or sue them.
Those which never sign/sign ( both) with this insane apparatus may have the opportunity to sue the CEO, board of directors under many laws. This opportunity may arise as called: notice of liability/ accountability. It may even can trigger retroactive damages. Meaning, those which are under this insane tyranny, so called none for profit org, could also end up sue, them either individually or collectively.
This document called , notice of liability is an extreme power full document. When lunched over corporations for not serving the public and abusing, colleting founds using frees in violation of human rights codes, and constitutions, statute laws, and laws of commerce. There is no escape.
So my fellow electrical brothers which have been abused by this crooks. I suggest you all start researching on this document called: (notice of liability), enough is enough with these thieves, sacking us dry and imposing all these unlawful parasitic fee system.
Your electrical License is a legal document, its yours not them, its your intellectual property not theirs. Its not a lease document its a fix legal doc, can’t be hold, or in hostage matter for the exchange of money, for their profit, you are paying for it. and getting booted, no benefit none what so ever.
Its time for all of us to wake and stand up from this horrible tyranny was up on us. Time to fight back.
Each electrician which hold a compulsory license should get the paper called notice of liability, and sue for damage, either you still registered with them as a stakeholder or not. Those never registered with these parasites can sue them for all the missed financial gains of their carries, for millions.
Each one have to do his document as singular but can be send by the hundreds all at once by one person with 2 witness present. And the receiver have to sign at their registry. When these charlatons will see a bunch of loads, each load unit containing 100 singles or more, the ESA/ECRA CEO and their boards of directors will start to be very afraid.
I believe their lawyer/lawyers will disappear from there really fast.
Remember we all are human beings first, and the common laws are the ones we all should be using. Not Admirality laws, the invasive laws.
In my area I will get in contact with as many License electricians as possible and the lunch of this docs will start. The cup of abnominations will be return to them. Lets see how they drink it.
The same document can be used against hydro at any location in Ontario to remove the smart hydro meter, from your homes or any areas of human exposition, like schools, daycares, working places and so on.
Hydro companies and those allow it, to be installed are liable, and so should pay for damages and reinstalled the analog meters back on.
This transpassing technology is danger and should be all removed.
If you love your family search for the dangers of this smart meters.
Its 5.30 am time to wake up.
To all trades people in Ontario which their Licenses have been in hostage for the exchange of a monetary fee under the so called ESA/ECRA and all others collective agencies, in order to operate their carries, please read this document.
In another words exploitive bills of legislation and the use of proxies as none for profits orgs colleting fees on a intellectual document called License to operated your carries. It can bring these none pro orgs all down. Trade carries aren’t pleasure but are a chosen carrier a need for survival. To maintain there selves or their families.
This document can bring a tremendous legal implications to those operate on these none for profit orgs scape goats as legal corps collecting fees on trades people.
Its time to act.
This is the supreme document of our nation, regardless where you leave and work across this Country.
Section 52(1) of the Constitution Act, 1982 states that any law that is inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution is of no force or effect. Statutes which conflict with the Constitution are invalid in the most radical sense; they do not become law. In Strayer, The Canadian Constitution and the Courts (3d ed., 1988) the author states at p. 32:
Now we need look no further than s. 52 of the Constitution Act, 1982 for the principle of supremacy of the Constitution […] and for the intended consequence of supremacy; that is, the invalidity of inconsistent laws.
In R. v. Therens, [1985] 1 S.C.R. 613 at 638, the Supreme Court of Canada, speaking through Le Dain J. stated:
[…] the Charter must be regarded, because of its constitutional character, as a new affirmation of rights and freedoms and of judicial power and responsibility in relation to their protection. This results from s. 52 of the Constitution Act, 1982, which removes any possible doubt or uncertainty as to the general effect which the Charter is to have by providing that it is part of the supreme law of Canada and that any law that is inconsistent with its provisions is to the extent of such inconsistency of no force and effect.
In Hunter v. Southam Inc., [1984] 2 S.C.R. 145 at 148, Dickson J. emphasized the importance of s. 52(1):
[…] The Constitution of Canada, which includes the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, is the supreme law of Canada. Any law inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution is, to the extent of the inconsistency, of no force or effect. Section 52(1) of the Constitution Act, 1982 so mandates.
Again in R. v. Big M Drug Mart, [1985] 1 S.C.R. 295 at 312, Dickson C.J.C. said:
Section 24(1) sets out a remedy for individuals (whether real persons or artificial ones such as corporations) whose rights under the Charter have been infringed. It is not, however, the only recourse in the face of unconstitutional legislation. Where, as here, the challenge is based on the unconstitutionality of the legislation, recourse to s. 24 is unnecessary and the particular effect on the challenging party is irrelevant.
Section 52 sets out the fundamental principle of constitutional law that the Constitution is supreme. The undoubted corollary to be drawn from this principle is that no one can be convicted of an offence under an unconstitutional law.
These cases seem to indicate that section 52 operates in two ways. First, s. 52 states that the constitutional law is supreme when legislation comes into conflict with the constitution, there are certain effects. These effects are the second branch of section 52: constitutional remedies. When legislation comes into conflict with the constitution, what should the petitioner receive? The second part of section 52 is dealt with in the Constitutional Remedies section at Part V of this volume.
The first arm of section 52 – constitutional supremacy – is not a phenomenon unique to Canada. In the United States, Chief Justice Marshall stated this principle in Marbury v. Madison (1803), 5 U.S. (1 Cranch 137):
[T]he people have an original right to establish, for their future government, such principles, as, in their opinion, shall most conduce to their own happiness [and this] is the basis on which the whole American fabric has been erected. The exercise of this original right is a very great exertion; nor can it, nor ought it, to be frequently repeated. And as the authority from which they proceed is supreme, and can seldom act, they are designed to be permanent. […]
The Constitution is either a superior paramount law, unchangeable by ordinary means, or it is on a level with ordinary legislative acts, and, like other acts, is alterable when the legislature shall please to alter it.
If the former part of the alternative be true, then a legislative act contrary to the Constitution is not law: if the latter part be true, then written constitutions are absurd attempts, on the part of the people, to limit a power in its own nature illimitable.
Certainly all those who have framed written constitutions contemplate them as forming the fundamental and paramount law of the nation, and consequently, the theory of every such government must be that an act of the legislature, repugnant to the constitution, is void.
Please stay home a be safe from the so called virus. Anyway enjoy you time on researching, it can be useful in the near future.