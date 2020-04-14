Covid-19 and contractors, April 14 news roundup
Quebec has added home construction to its list of essential services
April 14, 2020 by Rob Blackstien
Here is a roundup of the latest news related to the contracting industry and the Covid-19 pandemic:
Quebec has declared that housing construction is now an essential service.
How one Nova Scotia family is dealing with home renovations during the pandemic.
Here’s a legal opinion of how Covid-19 affects the relevant Canadian construction statutes.
WorkSafeNB has put together this handy Covid-19 resource for New Brunswick workers.
While the Saskatoon housing market has slowed, it’s still steady, experts suggest.
