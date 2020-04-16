Covid-19 and contractors, April 15 news roundup
The plea for a construction relief fund continues
April 15, 2020 by Rob Blackstien
Here is a roundup of the latest news related to the contracting industry and the Covid-19 pandemic:
The Vancouver Regional Construction Association has joined up with the CCA in its lobbying the federal government to set up a relief program for the construction industry.
Ontario is lifting the suspension limitation period as it applies to the Construction Act.
Here’s how renovators in British Columbia are dealing with Covid-19.
Housing starts in Canada were down 7.3 per cent in March.
The CEO of Construction Safety Nova Scotia recently discussed the affect Covid-19 is having on the industry.
Related
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i5dBZDSSky0
George Carlin can explain what is going on in Alberta now with the introduction of bill 10 about corona virus.
”The trough wolfs are all emerging, remember their faces.”
I have a reason to believe Kennedy never read the section 52 (1) of the charter of rights and freedoms, nor he had any knowledge of declaration of none which stand clause.
This Bill 10 is a gross violation of the Canadian rule of law. I have been remind people for these draco laws for long time, we have no apparent democracy, only a demo cracy, a show of it, never trough what it is.
If Doug ford will start to do the same here, in Ontario hell will brake lose. Its a difficult time we all know that, but things can be down with respect for the freedoms of the people and their liberties., and privacies too. Jason kennedy the Premier of Alberta is in total paranoia.
Maybe this virus catch up to him who knows?
A majority government is all ways danger, when they start abusing their power. I have seen these type of tyranny many times in my life time. Hope the supreme judicial view will show Kennedy the door to walk out. He his total incompetent.
At the end of time or the age, a lot of demonic human beings will have power for a short amount of time, to show the world what kind of wolfs they are, so you have it.