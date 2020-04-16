Covid-19 and contractors, April 15 news roundup

April 15, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Here is a roundup of the latest news related to the contracting industry and the Covid-19 pandemic:

The Vancouver Regional Construction Association has joined up with the CCA in its lobbying the federal government to set up a relief program for the construction industry.

Ontario is lifting the suspension limitation period as it applies to the Construction Act.

Here’s how renovators in British Columbia are dealing with Covid-19.

Housing starts in Canada were down 7.3 per cent in March.

The CEO of Construction Safety Nova Scotia recently discussed the affect Covid-19 is having on the industry.