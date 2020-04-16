Canadian Contractor
Covid-19 and contractors, April 16 news roundup

HVAC contractors may be interested in new product to help battle Covid-19

April 16, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Here is a roundup of the latest news related to the contracting industry and the Covid-19 pandemic:

Carrier’s new negative air machine for hospital systems should interest HVAC contractors.

Here’s a legal opinion about the process for refusal to work because of Covid-19 within the western provinces.

The CREA reports that home sales in Canada dropped 14.3 per cent in March.

Is Canada’s real estate market about to crash?

The Ontario Home Builders Association has posted some handy resources regarding the federal government relief packages available to both employees and employers.

