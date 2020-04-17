Covid-19 and contractors, April 17 news roundup
A legal take on Ontario's decision regarding construction sites
April 17, 2020 by Rob Blackstien
Here is a roundup of the latest news related to the contracting industry and the Covid-19 pandemic:
Here’s a legal opinion about Ontario’s decision regarding construction sites remaining open during the Covid-19 crisis.
Below is a video of Canadian Construction Association President Mary Van Buren about how the CCA is providing support to the industry during this crisis.
Ontario condominiums are grappling with how to deal with renovations at this time.
This Sudbury, Ont.-based contracting business is struggling because it doesn’t qualify for the emergency small business loan assistance program.
Because of the Covid-19 crisis, P.E.I.’s construction industry is down to about 60 per cent capacity and slipping.
