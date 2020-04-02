Covid-19 and contractors, April 2 news roundup

April 2, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Here is a roundup of the latest news related to the contracting industry and the Covid-19 pandemic:

Here’s an interesting opinion piece about how construction contracts should be negotiated during the Covid-19 crisis.

On April 2, Construct Canada is offering a free webinar entitled Covid-19 and Construction.

Does your business need financing during the crisis? Take a look at the Business Credit Availability Program (BCAP).

The Calgary Construction Association has created a pandemic guide to help keep working going through the crisis.

The Province of British Columbia has released a Covid-19 guide targeted at the construction industry.

Contractor Nation, please let us know what is going on with your businesses right now. It’s more important than ever to keep in touch and share information.