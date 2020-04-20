Covid-19 and contractors, April 20 news roundup

April 20, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Here is a roundup of the latest news related to the contracting industry and the Covid-19 pandemic:

Work on residential construction and renovations projects in Quebec that were scheduled to be completed by July 31 has resumed.

After being shut down for the last nine weeks, Vaagen Fibre Canada has reopened its Midway mill.

The Saskatchewan Construction Association has created a tool allowing builders to report Covid-19 related project delays or closures.

Here’s a legal take on Ontario improving safety measures on construction sites.

The Construction Association of Prince Edward Island has issued a Covid 19-related statement to its members.