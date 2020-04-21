Covid-19 and contractors, April 21 news roundup

April 21, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Here is a roundup of the latest news related to the contracting industry and the Covid-19 pandemic:

The Alberta housing market is taking a beating during the pandemic.

Here’s an article discussing the post-Covid-19 construction landscape.

Benjamin Moore’s Covid-19 commercial below makes a plea for consumer to hire painting contractors.

Alberta construction continues thanks to extra safety measures.

What are the important clauses within your construction contracts that you need to be aware of as a result of Covid-19? Here’s a legal take on this topic.