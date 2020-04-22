April 22, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Covid-19 and contractors, April 22 news roundup

Here is a roundup of the latest news related to the contracting industry and the Covid-19 pandemic:

Here’s an article about the stress being faced by Alberta’s essential contractors during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A legal opinion about how Ontario construction projects are affected by suspended limitation periods brought on by the pandemic.

Mattamy Homes, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, has released this 10-point plan to help reduce exposure to Covid-19 on worksites.

The Alberta Construction Association recently updated its membership about its advocacy efforts during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Calgary Construction Association recently offered contractors some valuable advice about how to deal with the impact of Covid-19.