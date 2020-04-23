Covid-19 and contractors, April 23 news roundup

April 23, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Here is a roundup of the latest news related to the contracting industry and the Covid-19 pandemic:

The Victoria Homebuilders Association argues that a home renovation tax credit could help spur the economy once we get past this pandemic.

The construction sector has been reopened in the Bahamas, and the move is being viewed as a big risk.

The housing industry in B.C. will take a hit now, but is expected to recover later this year.

Last week, the Canadian Construction Association released version 4 of its COVID-19 – Standardized Protocols for All Canadian Construction Sites.

The B.C. Independent Contractors and Businesses Association is holding a free webinar on Friday entitled “Preparing for Emergency Reduced Income – Covid 19.”