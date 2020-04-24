Covid-19 and contractors, April 24 news roundup

April 24, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Here is a roundup of the latest news related to the contracting industry and the Covid-19 pandemic:

As we look to respark the economy after the pandemic eases, this could be an opportunity for more energy efficient retrofits.

The Vancouver Regional Construction Association has added its name to the list of organizations lobbying the federal and provincial governments for Covid-19 stimulus packages.

For contractors affected by Covid-19, earlier this week, the government announced that the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy will begin taking applications as of April 27.

Toronto home sales for April are down 70 per cent year over year in the wake of the pandemic.

Here’s a look at the B.C. housing market.