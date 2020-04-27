Covid-19 and contractors, April 27 news roundup

April 27, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Here is a roundup of the latest news related to the contracting industry and the Covid-19 pandemic:

Contractors that rent space may be eligible for relief thanks to a new government program.

Here’s a legal take on how Covid-19 has affected the construction industry.

Roofers have joined the industry’s plea to government for further support in the wake of Covid-19.

In Arizona, an electrical contractor will pay an employee two weeks worth of sick pay under the newly passed Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act.

Here’s an article advising HVAC contractors about keeping their business from going under during the pandemic.