Covid-19 and contractors, April 28 news roundup

MHBA updates its members about the Covid-19 crisis

April 28, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Here is a roundup of the latest news related to the contracting industry and the Covid-19 pandemic:

Here is the Manitoba Homebuilders Assocation’s latest Covid-19 update to its members.

Here are some Covid-19-related tips for those working in the cement and concrete industry.

In the video below, Canada Green Building Council President and CEO Thomas Mueller says that once Covid-19 passes, there’s an opportunity to make a big push in green building.

The North America’s Building Trades Unions, in conjunction with The Center for Construction Research and Training has announced new disease control standards for American construction sites.

Here’s a legal opinion about workers’ rights to refuse or stop work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

