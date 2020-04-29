Covid-19 and contractors, April 29 news roundup

April 29, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Here is a roundup of the latest news related to the contracting industry and the Covid-19 pandemic:

The Construction Safety Association of Manitoba has provided some clarification about the rules related to mandatory self-isolation for those coming into the province, as they relate to essential workers.

The Winnipeg Construction Association is hosting a free webinar on May 8 titled “How to Keep Employees Engaged and Productive During Stressful Times.”

American contractors are worried about the long-term affects of Covid-19, a survey suggests.

Despite Covid-19, solar contractors in Hawaii are busier than ever.

Homebuilders in the UK are lobbying the government for Covid-19 testing at construction sites as more companies get back to work.