Covid-19 and contractors, April 3 news roundup

April 3, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Here is a roundup of the latest news related to the contracting industry and the Covid-19 pandemic:

Ontario will reportedly be amending its list of essential construction work, but some residential work will be allowed to continue.

Here’s an article that discusses the clauses in construction contracts that are applicable during Covid-19-related delays.

Victoria is seeking ways to manage the development application process to keep housing moving along.

Mechanical contractors have reached out to the federal government for support during the Covid-19 crisis.

The Ontario construction industry is demanding an industry-wide shutdown, even launching an online petition to help achieve this.