Covid-19 and contractors, April 30 news roundup

April 30, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Here is a roundup of the latest news related to the contracting industry and the Covid-19 pandemic:

Here’s a useful document created by Small Business B.C.

Given the number of people working from home currently, a spike in HVAC replacements is expected.

Construction Safety Nova Scotia has posted some very handy online resources to help the industry during the crisis.

The Ontario Home Builders Associated tweeted the following on Wednesday afternoon:

OHBA members know how serious health, safety and sanitation are on job sites. It is NOT business as usual, but we are all in this together. https://t.co/TYc4OdtDId — OHBA (@OntarioHBA) April 29, 2020

Here’s what the Canadian Construction Association is doing to help construction stay strong during the Covid-19 recovery period.