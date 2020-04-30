Canadian Contractor

Covid-19 and contractors, April 30 news roundup

There are some great resources online to help contractors deal with the Covid-19 crisis

April 30, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Here is a roundup of the latest news related to the contracting industry and the Covid-19 pandemic:

Here’s a useful document created by Small Business B.C.

Given the number of people working from home currently, a spike in HVAC replacements is expected.

Construction Safety Nova Scotia has posted some very handy online resources to help the industry during the crisis.

The Ontario Home Builders Associated tweeted the following on Wednesday afternoon:

Here’s what the Canadian Construction Association is doing to help construction stay strong during the Covid-19 recovery period.

