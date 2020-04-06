Covid-19 and contractors, April 6 news roundup

April 6, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Here is a roundup of the latest news related to the contracting industry and the Covid-19 pandemic:

On Friday, Ontario announced that many construction sites would be shut down.

As a result of Ontario’s decision to limit what’s considered essential services, hardware stores must now remain closed. Here’s a rundown of what the major players are doing.

Here’s how the WSIB is helping workers through the Covid-19 crisis.

Our take on Ontario’s most recent decision regarding the construction industry.

Contractor delivery service RenoRun offers up this fascinating — and positive — look at the situation.

Contractor Nation, as always, please provide us with any updates from the front lines.