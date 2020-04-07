April 7, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Covid-19 and contractors, April 7 news roundup

Here is a roundup of the latest news related to the contracting industry and the Covid-19 pandemic:

Wondering what Rescon thinks of Ontario’s decision to amend the essential workplace list to exclude new builds? Find out here.

Here’s a legal viewpoint of the impact of Covid-19 on construction projects.

BILD wants to ensure workers and home buyers are both protected.

Longtime friend of Canadian Contractor, Steve Barkhouse, is quoted in this CBC piece about the crisis.

This opinion piece suggests that if there’s a silver lining, the pandemic may expedite Toronto to deal with its housing crisis.

Contractor Nation: we are counting on your front line updates here. Please tell us how Covid-19 is affecting your business.