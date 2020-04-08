Covid-19 and contractors, April 8 news roundup

April 8, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Here is a roundup of the latest news related to the contracting industry and the Covid-19 pandemic:

Here’s a webinar discussing the global economic outlook, as per the Canadian Construction Association.

The Independent Contractors and Businesses Association will be holding a free webinar covering the legal implications of Covid-19 in the construction sector.

A Bank of Canada survey suggests the construction industry hasn’t yet been fully affected by Covid-19.

The Canadian Construction Association (CCA) supports keeping federal construction sites open if they remain fully health compliant.

Further, the CCA has launched an online petition to have the feds compensate contractors for costs associated with Covid-19 on federally funded construction projects.

Contractors, please let us know how your business is faring during this time.