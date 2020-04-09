Covid-19 and contractors, April 9 news roundup

April 9, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Here is a roundup of the latest news related to the contracting industry and the Covid-19 pandemic:

The Mechanical Contractors Association of Canada has backed CCA’s call for a relief program to help contractors dealing with the financial impact of the shutdown.

Covid-19’s affect is being felt on the housing market as housing starts declined in March.

With construction continuing in B.C., how are sites keeping their workers safe?

The Construction Safety Association of Manitoba has put together this valuable guide of best practices for construction sites during the Covid-19 crisis.

Here’s a legal opinion outlining the health and safety obligations for construction sites during the pandemic.

Contractor Nation, we need to hear your Covid-19 updates from the front lines, please! How is the pandemic affecting your business?