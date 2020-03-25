Covid-19 and contractors, March 25 news roundup
The latest relevant contractor-related Covid-19 information
March 25, 2020 by Rob Blackstien
Here is a roundup of the latest news related to the contracting industry and the Covid-19 pandemic:
In Ontario, Premier Doug Ford has designated construction firms as essential, meaning they will continue to operate, unlike non-essential businesses, which faced mandatory closing as of March 25.
Mattamy Homes, one of Canada’s largest homebuilders, has suspended customer-facing and site-based operations until March 31.
In British Columbia, construction companies are among the biggest customers of Sure Hire, a company that specializes in workplace testing and is performing employee temperature testing.
Also in BC, the British Columbia Construction Association has set up a virtual hotline to allow the sector to provide frontline updates to authorities.
In California, the new home construction industry continues, in an effort to battle the housing shortage.
In Dallas-Forth Worth, new home construction is also continuing, but with more of a day-by-day approach to the situation.
Similarly, in Denver projects continue to move forward — generally.
On the other side of the pond, Bellway Homes — one of UK’s largest homebuilders — has shut down construction sites, following the lead of several other UK homebuilders.
Print this page
Have your say: