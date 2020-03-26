Covid-19 and contractors, March 26 news roundup

March 26, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Here is a roundup of the latest news related to the contracting industry and the Covid-19 pandemic:

The Canadian Home Builders’ Association – Edmonton Region is hopeful that the Alberta provincial government will follow Ontario’s lead and deem the industry as an essential service.

Worker safety on the jobsite remains a concern, and this issue has been raised by various construction labour groups.

Ontario, in particular, is examining worker safety in light of Premier Ford’s declaration that the construction industry was an essential service.

What are the legal ramifications of this Covid-19 outbreak as it relates to your contracts?

A construction worker in Toronto — at the risk of his job — has voiced his concerns about the safety of his worksite.