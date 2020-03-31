Covid-19 and contractors, March 31 news roundup
BC Housing has some important updates in response to the pandemic
Print this page
Print this page
March 31, 2020 by Rob Blackstien
Here is a roundup of the latest news related to the contracting industry and the Covid-19 pandemic:
Here’s a good rundown of what’s happening in the construction sector south of the border.
BC Housing has offered up some updates for licensed residential builders.
Here’s a legal viewpoint on how Covid-19 is affecting the industry.
Coranavirus is expected to soften the renovation market in Alberta according to an economist.
In response to Covid-19, lumber producer Canfor has cut production and capital spending.
Print this page
Related
Have your say: