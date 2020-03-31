Covid-19 and contractors, March 31 news roundup

March 31, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Here is a roundup of the latest news related to the contracting industry and the Covid-19 pandemic:

Here’s a good rundown of what’s happening in the construction sector south of the border.

BC Housing has offered up some updates for licensed residential builders.

Here’s a legal viewpoint on how Covid-19 is affecting the industry.

Coranavirus is expected to soften the renovation market in Alberta according to an economist.

In response to Covid-19, lumber producer Canfor has cut production and capital spending.