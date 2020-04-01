Covid-19 forces contractors to heed notice provisions

April 1, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

All contractors must be dealing with project delays of some nature during this current crisis. As a result, it’s more important than ever for you to pay attention to the notice requirements within your contracts.

Notice provisions are in place to ensure all parties are aware of any issues that may affect your projects. They define timelines that specify when you have to deliver notice of any potential claims.

We are all dealing with extreme circumstances now, so it’s vital that contractors understand the legal ramifications and duties they may have based on their contracts.

Contractor Nation, how are you dealing with project delays currently? What’s causing the biggest impact? Supply issues? Workforce issues? Or something else entirely?