COVID-19 News Roundup for May 1

May 1, 2020 by Patrick Flannery

Alberta is allowing utility payment deferrals until June 18 with no service cutoffs.

Ontario has relaxed restrictions on construction activities, but still no new residential builds allowed

The B.C. emergency benefit for workers opened today with thousands of applicants in the first few minutes.

Outbreaks in northern Saskatchewan have prompted travel restrictions, but construction is on the list of essential businesses that can still move around.

Quebec premier warns business openings could be pushed back if situation worsens after flare-ups in Montreal.

New Brunswick won’t open its border with PEI until July.

Who’s in your bubble? New Brunswick is allowing households to pick a single other household to interact with. Probably the model the rest of the country will use for relaxing restrictions.