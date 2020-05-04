COVID-19 News Roundup for May 4

May 4, 2020 by Patrick Flannery

The Winnipeg Construction Association will host a webinar May 6 on Implications of COVID-19 for the Surety Industry.

Something to keep in mind when trying to keep your staff safe: female workers can struggle with poorly fitting PPE.

Lots of horror stories circulating of landlords refusing to participate in the CECRA commercial rent relief program. The Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses has posted a template letter you can use to request CECRA rent relief from your landlord.

New Brunswick may have this thing licked.

Newfoundland goes a second day with no new cases, too.