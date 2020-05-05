COVID-19 News Roundup for May 5

May 5, 2020 by Patrick Flannery

SAWDAC has launched a petition calling on the federal government to save jobs and the environment with its promised $40,000 home renovation loan program.

Jeld-Wen has some advice on designing healthier indoor environments.

CFIB welcomes the start of reopening but praises a measured approach.

A step-by-step guide to applying for CEWS from the Canadian Business Resilience Network.

B.C. extends its temporary layoff period to 16 weeks.

Stay safe, everyone.