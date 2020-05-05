News
COVID-19 News Roundup for May 5
Print this page
Print this page
May 5, 2020 by Patrick Flannery
SAWDAC has launched a petition calling on the federal government to save jobs and the environment with its promised $40,000 home renovation loan program.
Jeld-Wen has some advice on designing healthier indoor environments.
CFIB welcomes the start of reopening but praises a measured approach.
A step-by-step guide to applying for CEWS from the Canadian Business Resilience Network.
B.C. extends its temporary layoff period to 16 weeks.
Stay safe, everyone.
Print this page
Related
Have your say: