COVID News – July 10

Nova Scotia’s construction industry is faced with yet another impact of COVID-19. Multiple factors have contributed to lumber shortage in the province, causing issues for construction projects.

Here’s a silver lining. A COVID-19 mental health survey finds construction workers are faring better than those in other sectors.

What happens when businesses restart their operations while still living with the continued existence of COVID-19? This article discusses some legal considerations that the construction industry can keep in mind when reopening operations.

More legal advice to help contractors who are procuring new work during the pandemic.

The labour market in the construction industry continued to improve in June. Despite this bounce back, there is still a long way to go, indicates Statistics Canada’s latest Labour Force Survey.