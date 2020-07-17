COVID News – July 17

How has the housing market fared in the Greater Toronto Area during the pandemic? Will it see an upward climb in the near or distant future? Find out from the experts in this webinar scheduled for July 23rd.

A helping hand from the federal government. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the extension of the emergency wage subsidy program to December of this year.

Is too much of anything not a good thing? Seems like too many requests for home renovations fuelled by COVID-19 have pushed contractors in Newfoundland and Labrador to their limit.

Future construction contracts are likely to be radically different. Why? Because the industry is not likely to forget COVID-19 and how it affected business. This article discusses how the wording might change.

Construction was deemed essential in B.C. early on with mandatory safety and cleanliness protocols. However, the extra precautions seem to be adding to the anxiety levels of the workers on the job sites.

New automated tool launched by KPMG is designed to make it easier for commercial landlords applying to the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) program. Could make it easier to provide rent relief to tenants.

Major decline in residential and non-residential building construction investment seen across Canada. Data collected by Statistics Canada for April 2020.