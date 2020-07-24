COVID News – July 24

Government has released details of Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy. Small businesses will now be able to formulate staffing plans for rest of the year. Canadian Federation of Independent Business pleased with this development.

Construction industry in general going strong in Prince Edward Island despite the pandemic. However, marked difference seen across the different sectors in construction.

What should you look for in construction contracts as we continue to live with the pandemic? This article notes five important points.

The construction industry is working to recover from the pandemic. But will the supply chain recover? If yes, will it be the same? This article discusses the extent of the impact.

In Altona, Manitoba, residential and commercial construction activity has been strong despite the current situation.

Construction sector comes in fourth place in COVID-19 related complaints recorded by WorkSafe BC.

Brisk building activity noted in Hanover. Building permits have gone up slightly this year.