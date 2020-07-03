COVID News – July 3

Construction industry leaders in Alberta appreciate the provincial government’s recovery plan.

The importance of taking precautions cannot be stressed enough in these times. In this article, David Wilkes, president and CEO of Building Industry and Land Development Association talks about steps being taken to perform safe home renovations.

An interesting webinar presented by a group of lawyers regarding the new regime under which construction projects are operating in B.C.

Improvement in sanitation facilities is being seen across construction sites in Vancouver Island as a result of the pandemic. Construction workers appreciate the handwashing stations now available.

Construction, as well as sales in Alberta’s housing industry, is reeling from the impact of COVID-19. However, being deemed essential has helped the housing industry in the province breathe better.

How has the pandemic impacted costing in construction? This article discusses 10 such impacts.