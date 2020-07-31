Canadian Contractor

COVID News – July 31


July 31, 2020
By Sukanya Ray Ghosh

Understanding how the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program has changed can be helpful for businesses looking for emergency relief. CFIB shares six important changes that business owners need to know.

The new home market in GTA picked up pace in June after two months of historically slow sales. Find out more in this news release from the Building Industry and Land Development Association.

Michael Wood, president of Ottawa Special Events, penned a searing op-ed recently pointing out how COVID program failures have hurt small businesses.

