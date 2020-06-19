COVID News – June 19

Relief for those out of work due to COVID-19 as CERB is extended. Active job search encouraged by the government.

Has Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) been able to reach all businesses that need the assistance? No, says CFIB; there are problems that need to be fixed. Open letter sent by CFIB to Minister Morneau, requesting immediate action.

Who will lead the Canadian economy on the road to recovery post-COVID-19? It could be the residential and non-residential construction industry, according to some industry associations.

Hosting events online is the trend of the times. Skills Ontario follows suit with a virtual Summer Camp program.

A wonderful display of compassion from Saskatchewan’s construction associations. They have joined forces for a COVID-19 food bank drive to keep the province from going hungry during this crisis.

Success begets success. A successful virtual spring event prompts Home Hardware to host its 2020 Fall Market event virtually.