COVID News – June 26

Statistics Canada numbers indicate that loss of employment has been worse for women compared to men during the pandemic. Experts suggest it could be a good time for women to consider a career change and move into the relatively thriving construction industry.

Good news for home renovations and new home construction in Newfoundland and Labrador. Provincial government offering a generous $30-million rebate.

BC Construction Roundtable sees opportunities for infrastructure investment in the future as B.C. begins its journey of economic recovery from the effects of the pandemic.

Construction project delays in GTA due to COVID-19 will hurt everyone concerned. David Wilkes, CEO and president of Building Industry and Land Development Association discusses its full implications.