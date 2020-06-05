COVID News – June 5

The April building permit statistics are out and they are not pretty. A 17 per cent drop nationwide – declines not seen since the 2008 financial crisis.

How might the pandemic affect the construction industry long-term? This article takes a look at how we might work differently on and off job sites, and how building design might be affected.

Ontario is talking about its plan for testing and tracing on jobsites.

B.C. joins Nova Scotia and New Brunswick to ban commercial evictions by landlords who won’t apply for CECRA. Alberta is making noises about doing the same and Ontario’s premier is talking tough.