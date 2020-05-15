News
COVID news – May 14
May 15, 2020 by Patrick Flannery
Ontario has lifted its restrictions on construction activities. Get back to work, safely.
Ontario has posted a list of PPE suppliers for businesses opening up. It’s a great resource, but you have to make an agreement with the Queen herself before you log in! (First line on the terms of service.)
The Canadian Real Estate Association sees activity drop around 56 per cent in April.
