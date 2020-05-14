COVID News – May 15

May 14, 2020 by Patrick Flannery

Here’s an extensive report on the pandemic’s impact to Q1 Canadian construction from the Canadian Institute of Quality Surveyors. Takeaways: workloads down modestly, expectations down sharply, margins likely to drop.

Ontario to lift “essential” restrictions on construction: report

MasterCard is offering free cybersecurity assessments to small businesses.

Need something to spray down equipment, vehicles and your shop? Check out Larson’s electrostatic sprayer.

When it comes to lockdowns, there are as many opinions as there are people. Here’s a video from Journal of Commerce showing what leading voices around the industry had to say.