News
COVID News – May 19
May 19, 2020 by Patrick Flannery
IPAF will host a webinar on how to minimize COVID-19 exposure when using MEWPs. 4 pm EST on Thursday.
This is cute, though possibly 0not as safe as we might like…
It's the little things that can make a difference… such as this Bagger machine operator taking a minute to bring smiles to the kids!👍🧑🏭 pic.twitter.com/fGVRru9dhq
— Madeyousmile (@Thund3rB0lt) May 18, 2020
Trudeau has announced the federal CEWS wage subsidy will extend through the summer.
Here’s a thorough discussion of legal issues facing Canadian construction companies during the pandemic. Delays, force majeure, essential services and more.
Have your say: