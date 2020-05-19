Canadian Contractor

COVID News – May 19

May 19, 2020 by Patrick Flannery

IPAF will host a webinar on how to minimize COVID-19 exposure when using MEWPs. 4 pm EST on Thursday.

This is cute, though possibly 0not as safe as we might like…

Trudeau has announced the federal CEWS wage subsidy will extend through the summer.

Here’s a thorough discussion of legal issues facing Canadian construction companies during the pandemic. Delays, force majeure, essential services and more.

