COVID News – May 19

May 19, 2020 by Patrick Flannery

IPAF will host a webinar on how to minimize COVID-19 exposure when using MEWPs. 4 pm EST on Thursday.

This is cute, though possibly 0not as safe as we might like…

It's the little things that can make a difference… such as this Bagger machine operator taking a minute to bring smiles to the kids!👍🧑‍🏭 pic.twitter.com/fGVRru9dhq — Madeyousmile (@Thund3rB0lt) May 18, 2020

Trudeau has announced the federal CEWS wage subsidy will extend through the summer.

Here’s a thorough discussion of legal issues facing Canadian construction companies during the pandemic. Delays, force majeure, essential services and more.