COVID News – May 25

May 25, 2020 by Patrick Flannery

Efficiency Canada is a group of construction associations lobbying for energy-efficient building policies to help members recover from the pandemic. Could be a smart way to kill two birds with one stone. As long as you have to shovel money into the economy anyway, why not encourage better buildings and fight climate change at the same time? Here’s a form letter to local MPs that you can sign.

Dan Kelly from the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses explains recent changes to the Canada Emergency Business Account. What would we do without him?

Dan also tweets out this message that really needs to make the rounds: