COVID News – May 26

May 26, 2020 by Patrick Flannery

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with Salesforce to offer $10,000 COVID relief grants to 62 lucky small businesses. Applications open Monday.

Some economists are seeing signs of improvement in the housing market. Others are predicting double-digit drops in prices in 2020. The moral of the story is that, as usual, no one has the slightest idea what is going on with the housing market.

The Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program opened for applications yesterday. Did your landlord apply?

BC Building Trades is calling for a public inquiry into COVID protection protocols on construction sites. It’s executive director pointed to a “culture of non-compliance.”

Alberta jobsites are legally exempt from the 50-person gathering limit but industry leaders are saying measures will be taken to prevent too many workers clustering together.

Some voices in Nova Scotia’s construction industry are calling for a pause as cases in the province start to mount.