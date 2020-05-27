COVID News – May 27

May 27, 2020 by Patrick Flannery

Facebook Canada has launched a bunch of supports for small businesses…including direct grants! Don’t know how easy it will be to get the grants, but one thing everyone has access to is the advice and help setting up an online presence and e-commerce site. Now, I know all contractors are digital wizards and don’t need any help with internet stuff, but I just thought I’d post it anyway…

Trudeau wants provinces to require employers to offer 10 paid sick days per year as part of the COVID “recovery phase”…

…the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses is not a fan of making this permanent.

Here is Dan Kelly, CFIB president, talking about it:

Dan Kelly on BNN