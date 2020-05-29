Canadian Contractor

COVID News – May 29


May 29, 2020
By Patrick Flannery

If your staff’s lift operating certifications are running out, IPAF has online options for them to renew their training and certificates.

Here’s a chance to hear from some top experts on their predictions for the economic recovery from the lockdown and advice on how to get your business ready. Q&A session to follow the webinar.

Ontario’s suspension of time-of-use electricity pricing is supposed to expire Sunday. Maybe Doug Ford will have something to announce about this today…

 

