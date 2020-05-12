COVID news update for May 12

May 12, 2020 by Patrick Flannery

The International Powered Access Federation will host a webinar advising how to minimize COVID-19 exposure when using aerial equipment.

The Canadian Construction Association has released a recording of its very detailed webinar on the various financial assistance programs available for construction companies. Believe me, you will know how to apply after this one.

Export Development Canada is making loans available to larger companies ($50 to $300 million revenues) that can’t access finance through their regular channels.

Quebec has opened up commercial construction sites and developers are happy. But there’s little hope of getting back on schedule.

Experts warn that forehead thermometer checks are not enough to ensure workers don’t have COVID-19.

McMillan is hosting a webinar Friday to discuss construction sector recovery. There’s some big hitters on the panel.