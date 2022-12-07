Crozier adds 22 new employee shareholders to its consulting firm

Engineering consulting firm in the land development industry has added a record number of new employees to its employee/shareholder program.

C.F. Crozier and Associates, a consulting firm in the land development and building industry, announced 22 new employee shareholders on Dec. 7. This is the the largest addition in Crozier’s history, according to a Crozier press release.

“As an employee-owned company, we’re pleased to welcome a record number of Crozier employees as new shareholders,” said Chris Crozier, Founder and CEO, Crozier. “With the addition of these newly named shareholders, we’re continuing on the path of strategic growth and dedication to delivering excellence and innovation in engineering and related services to our clients and community.”

The new Crozier employee shareholders hold positions across the company – from technical services including civil, environmental, transportation and landscape architecture to corporate services including finance, marketing and IT.

Crozier launched its employee shareholder program in 2009 and ninety per cent of all current employee shareholders hold positions outside the executive level. Over the last two years, Crozier has doubled its staff across technical and corporate services.

