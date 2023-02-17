DeWalt and Humber College provide access to skilled trades training

A donation from DeWalt will be used to establish the DeWalt Pathways to the Trades Scholarships.

Toronto’s Humber College has received a donation from DeWalt to support students training to enter a career in the skilled trades. The gift will be used to establish the DeWalt Pathways to the Trades Scholarships.

Two scholarships will be awarded annually as well as funding for emergency bursaries in the Centre for Skilled Trades and Technology. The gift will also be used to supplement the Centre’s tool collection and will go towards providing students who demonstrate need with the tools they require for their profession once they graduate.

“Thanks to the generosity of DeWalt, our students will be trained on the tools used on job sites and will also supplement their toolkits with the additional tools their careers require,” said Michael Auchincloss, associate dean, Faculty of Applied Sciences and Technology. “DeWalt’s investment in the Centre for Skilled Trades and Technology will help Humber train the next generation of skilled workers and continue to help fill the skilled trades gap.”

The gift will also be used for product awards, Centre initiatives, and student support including funding for Humber’s Pre-Apprentice and Pathways to the Skilled Trades programs, both of which are tuition-free programs that aim to bring new individuals into the trades, regardless of experience or education.

Through the partnership, DeWalt will also provide brand ambassadors to appear at Humber events and support Humber’s efforts and activities to recruit the next generation of skilled trades professionals and narrow the skills gap.

DeWalt’s gift is part of Humber’s Unlimited Campaign, Humber’s first comprehensive fundraising campaign – which recently surpassed its original $50-million goal – to equip students with necessary skills and knowledge.