Dewalt announces recipients of the 2024 Dewalt Trades Scholarship

Dewalt has announced the recipients of its 2024 Dewalt Trades Scholarship. This year, the program awarded $200,000 in scholarships to 40 students across the United States and Canada to support trades education in fields ranging from electrical to carpentry.

The annual scholarship program is part of Dewalt’s “Grow The Trades” initiative, a $30 million commitment over five years to close the skilled trades gap. To date, Dewalt has awarded more than $850,000 in scholarships.

“This year’s scholarship recipients are leading the way for the next generation to launch rewarding careers in the trades,” said Frank Mannarino, general manager, Dewalt. “At Dewalt, we applaud high school seniors and those at various points in their career journey who have selected the trades and we encourage our future tradespeople to announce their decision with pride. We are committed to empowering the pros of tomorrow and providing them the resources they need to excel in their training and on the jobsite.”

The 2024 scholarship recipients represent a diverse group of future tradespeople who will fill critical roles in the industry. The winners represent 23 states and two provinces. The students are pursuing fifteen different trade fields including electrical, carpentry, construction, HVAC, and welding.

Canadian Scholar Spotlights

Melissa E.

Melissa of Fort Saskatchewan will be attending Northern Alberta Institute of Technology in Edmonton to prepare for becoming an Automotive Service Technician. In her leisure time, she enjoys playing golf and playing with her three dogs.

Julian T.

Julian of Ottawa is studying General Carpentry at Algonquin College in Ottawa. Julian was a straight-A student in the University of Ottawa’s visual arts program. Right now, he is a carpentry apprentice working mainly on residential properties and particularly enjoys building decks, pergolas as well as custom built-ins and kitchens. In his free time, Julian is teaching himself how to build custom furniture.

Ishaan P.

Ishaan of Pickering, Ontario is attending the Carpentry – Building Construction Technician course at Durham College in Oshawa. Ishaan was a Varsity Baseball player at the college last year and has received several athletic scholarships since 2022 to help further his education.

William V.

William of North Vancouver will be attending the British Columbia Institute of Technology in Burnaby BC to study Carpentry. He has won several awards for his scholastic achievements, community service participation in addition to being BC Provincial Boxing/gold medalist five years in a row, 2018 to 2023. (No photo available)