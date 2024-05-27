DEWALT sponsors national youth competition

Skills Canada, the national non-profit organization responsible for promoting skilled trades and technologies to Canada’s youth is proud to announce that DEWALT is an official sponsor of the Skills Canada National Competition 2024, in Quebec City.

The Skills Canada National Competition features over 500 secondary and post-secondary competitors from all 13 provinces and territories, competing for the national title in their skilled trade or technology. The 45 skill areas include everything from welding to carpentry, robotics to hairstyling and auto service to cooking. DEWALTwill be in approximately 14 skill areas in the construction sector.

The sponsorship of the Skills Canada National Competition 2024 marks a long term partnership between Skills Canada and DEWALT Canada. As part of the competition DEWALT will donate all the tools used in the competition to local schools in the city hosting the event. In 2024, seven schools in the Quebec area will receive a package of tools valued over $10,000. These packages will feature tools including: DEWALT cordless drills, mitre saws, reciprocating saws, various hand tools, and more. Thousands of students will be impacted by these tools and this will go a long way in terms of allowing students the opportunity to properly train in a number of different trades.

Advertisement

Matt Markowiak, director of marketing for DEWALT Canada says, “It is a great honor to be part of the Skills Canada National Competition. We are happy to be providing so many talented competitors with professional-grade hand and power tools from DEWALT at SCNC. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Skills Canada and supporting the next generation of skilled tradespeople in Canada in the years to come”.

“Events like the Skills Canada National Competition encourage Canadian youth to discover skilled trade and technology careers through interactive activities, and find their passion. It also allows us to raise awareness of these important and lucrative careers to our future skilled workforce,” said Shaun Thorson, chief executive office, Skills Canada.

The demand for skilled tradespeople in construction remains high. According to the Government of Canada, approximately 700,000 skilled trade workers are set to retire by 2028, creating a growing need to recruit and train thousands more. Industry support from a company like DEWALT goes a long way in ensuring that Skills Canada can deliver proper messaging to students.