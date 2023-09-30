DEWALT Trades Scholarship application now open

Sept. 29, 2023 – DEWALT is accepting applications for the 2024 DEWALT Trades Scholarship. Now in its fifth year, the DEWALT Trades Scholarship provides financial assistance to those pursuing a trade degree or certificate at a two-year college or vocational-technical school.

This year, the program will award $200,000 in scholarships to 40 students across Canada and the U.S. to support trade education.

The annual scholarship program is part of a larger $30 million commitment from Stanley Black & Decker to grow the trades by 2027. As part of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, Stanley Black & Decker has a heightened focus on skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling tradespeople.

“With more than 350,000 current job openings in the construction field alone, it is critical that we work to develop a strong pipeline of talent for the skilled trades,” said Frank Mannarino, President, Power Tools Group, Stanley Black & Decker, in a press release.

Applications are open to high school seniors, high school graduates or current college undergraduate students who plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two-year college or vocational technical school for the upcoming academic year. A minimum grade point average of 2.0 on a 4.0 scale or its equivalent is required. Qualifying fields include:

Carpentry

Construction

Electrical Technology

Heavy Equipment Operation

HVAC

Machinery

Manufacturing

Pipefitting

Plumbing

Welding

More information can be found at learnmore.scholarsapply.org/dewalttrade. Applications close January 17, 2024. The program is administered through a partnership with Scholarship America®.