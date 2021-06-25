DICA launches new eCommerce site

DICA announces customers can now purchase many of its products through an online eCommerce portal. “As our product lines have expanded to include a wide variety of engineered equipment setup aids, our new eCommerce site improves convenience for customers,” said Kris Koberg, CEO of DICA.

Featured on the site are SafetyTech® Outrigger Pads, ProStack® Cribbing, LiftGuard Sling Protectors, AlturnaMATS®and VersaMATS Ground Protection Mats, Checkers Wheel Chocks, and TrainSmart® Pole Barriers.

DICA still encourages customers to consult with their Fitting Consultants to help ensure accurate outrigger pad and crane pad selection. “The right combination of shear strength, compression strength, and rigidity are required to effectively support and distribute the imposed loads and pressures,” says Kris Koberg, CEO. “Our fitting process begins with an accurate understanding of the equipment loads and pressures and our customer’s needs and objectives. With this information, DICA Fitting Consultants can recommend the appropriate outrigger pad and crane pad options to meet and exceed customer objectives.”

Sizing is less involved for the products featured on the eCommerce site and online ordering offers customers 24/7 convenience. In addition, shipping is free for all but the ground protection mats. Visit store.dicausa.com to order these products.

· SafetyTech Medium Duty Outrigger Pads are designed for many trailers, smaller aerial lifts, and digger derrick applications.

· ProStack Slot Lock and Pyramid Lock Cribbing Blocks, interlock to provide stacking height where equipment must be setup in unlevel areas.

· LiftGuard Magnetic Sling Protectors prevent damage to slings caused by contact with abrasive edges, corners or protrusions from loads being lifted.

· AlturnaMATS and VersaMats Ground Protection Mats are used to prevent damage to yards, businesses and landscaping and replace the use of waterlogged, easily destroyed and expensive plywood.

· Checkers Wheel Chocks are made of urethane or recycled rubber to chock all types of equipment including mobile cranes, aerial lifts, concrete pumpers, and pickup trucks and trailers.

· TrainSmart Pole Barriers are a 100% maintenance free, easy setup solution that meets NCCCO pole barrier standards for use in conducting crane operator practical exams.